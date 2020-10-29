STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MSRTC not to hike fares during Diwali in light of COVID pandemic

Anil Parab, who is also the chairman of MSRTC, said people will be able to travel on ST buses as per the existing fares.

Published: 29th October 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Considering the COVID-19 situation, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided not to impose a temporary hike in bus fares during the Diwali holidays next month, the state minister Anil Parab said on Thursday.

Parab, who is also the chairman of MSRTC, said people will be able to travel on ST buses as per the existing fares.

The State Transport Authority has allowed the MSRTC to temporarily hike bus fares up to 30 per cent during fairs, festivals, back-to-back holidays and long weekends to generate extra revenue.

In keeping with this, the MSRTC hikes fares up to 10 -15 per cent during Diwali holidays, every year.

"As social responsibility amid the pandemic, the MSRTC has decided to cancel the seasonal fare hike and not to impose additional fare burden on passengers," the state transport minister said.

On Wednesday, the transport body has announced that it will operate 1,000 extra buses every day, during the Diwali holidays, for the convenience of passengers.

Currently, the MSRTC is going through a financial crisis due to the COVID-19 outbreak and it has been depending on the state government for financial help to pay salary dues of its employees.

The MSRTC is one of the largest road transport undertakings in the county with around 18,000 buses and about one lakh employees.

However, it is operating a limited number of buses due to the lockdown.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
