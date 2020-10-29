STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pawar downplays Uddhav's remark about Shiv Sena forming own government one day

Thackeray, in an online meeting with district-level leaders on Tuesday, exhorted them to strive to bring the party to power on its own strength in future.

Published: 29th October 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (R)

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (R) (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday made light of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's reported remark that he wanted his party, the Shiv Sena, to form government on its own one day.

The Sena, NCP and Congress are the partners in the ruling coalition in the state.

As per Sena MLA and spokesman Pratap Sarnaik, Thackeray, in an online meeting with district-level leaders on Tuesday, exhorted them to strive to bring the party to power on its own strength in future.

Pawar told reporters in Nashik that such appeals are routine.

"I have been hearing about unfurling the (Sena's) saffron flag (at the government headquarters) for the last 30 years. It is said to energise the cadre," he said.

"No need to put any other meaning on it. You (the three parties) have come together to keep the BJP away and there are good results. I can only say, rule together."

"Whatever Uddhav Thackeray, state NCP president Jayant Patil and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat decide is binding on all of us," Pawar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena NCP Congress
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp