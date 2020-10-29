STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea in Supreme Court seeks SIT probe into forceful conversion of Hindus in Haryana's Nuh

The plea has sought direction to the Centre to deploy paramilitary forces in Nuh district to protect the life and liberty of citizens.

Published: 29th October 2020 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking setting up of a special investigating team (SIT) to probe alleged forceful conversion of Hindus in Haryana's Nuh district.

The plea has alleged that the life, personal liberty and religious rights of Hindus in the areas of Nuh are being 'continuously eroded' by members of the minority community who are in a 'dominating position' there.

The petition, filed by a group of lawyers and a social worker based in Uttar Pradesh, has claimed that the state government, district administration and the police have failed to exercise their powers due to which the life and liberty of Hindus, particularly of women and Dalits, are in jeopardy and they are bound to lead 'life under sword' of the dominant group there.

The plea, filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, has sought the top court's direction for constituting a SIT, consisting of members from the CBI and the NIA, under the supervision of a retired apex court judge.

It said the SIT should probe instances of forceful conversion of Hindus, illegal execution of sale deeds of their properties, atrocities committed against Hindu women and girls, encroachment made on public land, conditions of temples and religious places and also cremation grounds existing in the area.

The plea has also sought direction to the Centre to deploy paramilitary forces in Nuh district to protect the life and liberty of citizens.

It has said the authorities should be directed to rehabilitate Hindus at their respective properties and restore all temples, places of worship and cremation grounds in their original forms which have been encroached upon by any member of society.

The plea said directions should be given to probe and take action on FIRs lodged by members of the Hindu community relating to incidents including murder, rape, kidnapping and house trespass.

Referring to the Census 2011, the plea has said the total population of Mewat district was 10,89,263 in which Muslim population was estimated as 79.20 per cent, Hindu was 20.37 per cent and the remaining 0.43 per cent consisted of Sikh, Buddhist, Jains etc.

It is relevant to mention that there are about 431 villages in Mewat-Nuh. 103 villages have become totally devoid of Hindus. In 82 villages only 4-5 Hindu families are left,' the plea has said, adding, "There is significant decline of Hindu population in the district Mewat-Nuh giving rise to a demographic changes which will be disastrous for the unity of the Nation."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nuh Haryana Forceful Conversion Supreme Court
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp