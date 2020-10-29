Ranchi diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Mukesh Ranjan
Immunity booster ‘Golgappe’ 
For Panipuri lovers, a shop at Nucleus Mall in Ranchi has introduced  immunity booster ‘golgappe’ where the customers are being offered tamarind water mixed with immunity boosters like aloe vera, amla or giloy. Citing reason behind coming up with such an alternative, the owner of this shop ‘Chatori’ at Nucleus mall, Ranjit Kumar, said that after the malls were opened post lockdown, people were reluctant to eat such kind of foods. Therefore he thought of some creative ideas to lure customers of different age genres, he said. 

Hi-tech drone for Army
In order to fulfil the requirements of Indian Army, Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) Limited in Ranchi will manufacture a hi-tech drone with all features customised for the armed forces. Sources in the HEC informed that the design has already been prepared and production of first drone is likely to take place in December. Based on the techniques adopted from South Korea, this hi-tech drone is said to be more efficient than others and will also be equipped with facilities to carry consignments from one place to another. Drones are used in situations where manned flight is considered too risky or difficult for security and strategic reasons. These unmanned flying gadgets provide troops with a 24-hour “eye in the sky”, seven days a week.

Padman of Jharkhand in poll fray
Mangesh Jha, the hotel management graduate-turned-social activist who is known as the ‘Padman of Jharkhand’ for distributing sanitary pads among impoverished rural women, is all set to contest the Assembly polls from Harlakhi constituency of Bihar. The 33-year-old activist, whose independent efforts led to the acceptance of sanitary pads in more than 600 rural households in the outskirts of Ranchi, has secured a ticket from Plurals Party in Bihar. The first-time poll candidate is banking on the support of socially-aware youths and women in his maiden shot at politics.

Helpline numbers for distressed women
Looking at the increasing crime against women, Jharkhand police has issued helpline numbers dedicated only for women in distress. Director General of Police (DGP) MV Rao directed police heads of all 24 districts to issue the helpline numbers so that girls and women in distress can send messages to police for 
seeking help. According to the Jharkhand police chief, it was done as part of intensive efforts to curb crime against women and to ensure safety of  girl children. Jharkhand Police has been in the line of fire in the wake  of some heinous rape and murder cases.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp