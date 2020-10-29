STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Terrorism wiped out from Kashmir, now it's turn of Naxalism: Yogi Adityanath in Bihar

He said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar brought Bihar back on the track of development and took it forward over the past 15 years.

Published: 29th October 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a poll rally in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SIWAN: After ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, it's time to wipe out Naxalism from across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here Thursday.

In the ongoing Bihar polls, he attacked the opposition Grand Alliance for allegedly trying to bring "jungle raj" in the state once again.

Addressing an election rally at Daraunda here, the BJP star campaigner mentioned the beginning of construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, enactment of a law against instant triple talaq and abrogation of provision of Article 370.

Coming back to Bihar, he said "Who had created the jungle raj situation? These casteist and nepotistic forces have to be defeated". Rivals describe the RJD's 15 years rule in Bihar from 1990 to 2005 as "jungle raj" for bad law and order situation.

Siwan was firmly in control of muscleman-politician Mohd Shahabuddin during the RJD rule.

Targeting the opposition, especially the RJD, he said the way people defeated coronavirus by going out to vote the previous day, they should defeat the parties indulging in casteism and nepotism.

Without naming RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, he said 15 years ago, the youth of Bihar felt compelled to hide their identity, but those responsible for creating such a situation are trying to "mislead" them by dangling the jobs carrot.

Tejashwi has announced that his future government would approve 10 lakh jobs in the very first cabinet meeting.

He said those who promoted their families through casteism and let corruption flourish due to nepotism have destroyed Bihar.

He said the world recognises the talent of the youth of Bihar, but casteist and nepotistic forces have blunted that talent.

He said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar brought Bihar back on the track of development and took it forward over the past 15 years.

"The Congress and the RJD have formed as alliance with forces that are against the society and that spread violence. They want to obstruct the state's development. The RJD- Congress-CPI(ML) alliance wants to bring jungle raj in Bihar again," he alleged.

But they should know that after "ending terrorism from Kashmir, it's turn of Naxalism to be eliminated from across the country", he said. He said he wanted the people from Bihar to attend the ground breaking ceremony for the Ram temple at Ayodhya, but they could not be allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, he said that due to the policies implemented by past Congress governments, nobody could purchase land there but now anybody from Bihar also can do so.

He said withdrawing the special status granted to J&K under Article 370 was the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.

He said it was encouraging that the voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar elections was over 54 per cent and appealed to the youth to take it up to 70 per cent.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works on the agenda of "sabka sath sabka vikas (inclusive development)" and his welfare policies cover all without discriminating on the basis of caste and religion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxalism Jammu and Kashmir Yogi Adityanath Bihar elections Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar polls
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp