US stirring up confrontation among groups, says irked China after 2+2 talks

NEW DELHI: China on Wednesday reacted to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks on Beijing during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue saying the US’ idea of Indo-Pacific was aimed at stirring up confrontation among different groups.

In a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, Beijing accused Pompeo repeating old lies and violating the norms of international relations.

“The boundary question is a bilateral matter between China and India. The two sides have been discussing disengagement and de-escalation in the border areas through diplomatic and military channels. China and India have the wisdom and ability to handle their differences properly. There’s no space for a third party to intervene,” the statement said.

The statement comes as a reaction to the US Secretary of State saying that Washington will stand with India as it faces threats to its sovereignty and liberty.

“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is no friend of democracy, rule of law, transparency not to freedom of navigation and a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Pompeo had said on Tuesday following the 2+2 meeting.

“This has once again exposed their Cold War mentality and ideological bias. China expresses its firm opposition to it,” the statement said.