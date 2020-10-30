STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Punjab, Rajasthan govt may bring Bill against Centre's farm laws

Centre, however, has been saying that the laws passed by Parliament recently amid a vociferous protest will raise farmers' income

Published: 30th October 2020 06:52 PM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is likely to introduce an amendment bill to counter the Centre's new farm laws when the state assembly convenes on Saturday.

The fifth session of the current assembly was adjourned on August 24 and the House will resume its business on October 31, according to the Rajasthan Legislative Secretariat.

The Rajasthan government's move to introduce the amendment bill comes days after the Punjab assembly adopted a resolution against the farm laws and unanimously passed four bills to counter the Centre's contentious legislations.

Earlier, Congress leadership has suggestion to states where the party is in power to pass laws of their own, negating the central legislations. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too had said his government will bring a bill on the lines of Punjab.

The Union government, however, has been saying that the laws passed by Parliament recently amid a vociferous protest will raise farmers' income, free them from the clutches of the middlemen and usher in new technology in farming.

On Friday, Speaker CP Joshi visited the state assembly to oversee the preparations and issued instruction to deal with the coronavirus threat.

Extensive arrangements have been made keeping in mind the precautions to be taken to tackle coronavirus, an official statement said.

The government is also likely to bring a bill to make the wearing of masks mandatory in the state.

A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held on the assembly premises at 10 am ahead of the House proceedings.

Farm Laws Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan
