Army decides to recommend CBI probe into a number of construction projects

The Army has decided to recommend a CBI probe into a number of cases of alleged irregularities in certain housing projects.

Published: 30th October 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Army has decided to recommend a CBI probe into a number of cases of alleged irregularities in certain housing projects involving private contractors and Military Engineer Services, government sources said on Thursday.

They said the Army has already approached the premier probe agency to investigate the alleged irregularities in implementation of a housing project in Meerut.

Probe into the Army Married Accommodation Project (MAP) in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after finding widespread irregularities and financial bunglings in its implementation, the sources said.

The sources said the Army has been strictly scrutinising various projects after receiving a communication from Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat last month recommending punitive action against wrong-doers and those involved in financial bunglings.

The Chief of Defence Staff had written similar letters to the Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane too has been focusing on transparency in implementation of various projects and programmes, and conveyed to the rank and file of the force that wrongdoings will not be tolerated at all.

