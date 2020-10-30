STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar supports population-proportionate reservation

Nitish Kumar attacked the RJD over its record on law and order, and ridiculed Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh jobs.

Published: 30th October 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VALMIKI NAGAR: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday backed population-based reservation for castes, but said it can only be implemented after census data is available.

Addressing a poll rally here, he also attacked the RJD over its record on law and order, and ridiculed Tejashwi Yadavs promise of 10 lakh jobs.

He repeatedly told the people that his government has worked for the development of Bihar with the cooperation of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will go for by-poll on November 7.

The by-election has been necessitated there due to death of JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahto.

Kumar headed party has nominted Mahto's son Sunil Kumar from the seat.

"And as far as the question of population is concernedthat is decided only after census and that decision (on census) is not in our hands. We would like that reservation be proportionate to population of castes. We have no two opinions on it," he said.

Though in his speech Thursday, Kumar did not specify if he was talking about caste-based census data, he has often demanded the 2021 census brings out that data.

He has on several occasion in the past said that all castes should get reservation proportionate to their population.

He said the people gave him 15 years to serve and if they elect his government again he would go among the public to discuss the problems that have not been addressed and work on them.

On Yadavs promise of sanctioning 10 lakh government jobs in his first cabinet meeting, Kumar said, "I say that one crore students have passed 10+2 exams (intermediate exam) in the past 10 years, why not give job to all of them?" "Will the funds come from sky for these jobs? he mockingly asked.

Kumar claimed that when the RJD was in power for 15 years, it gave jobs to just 95,000 people, while during his 15-rule six lakh people got jobs and other work opportunities were also made available.

He addressed a rally at Sikta assembly seat too, where he said, "Some people want to create discord in the society, but I request you with folded hands live with harmony."

He once again said that for him entire Bihar is family, whereas "some people" work just for their family which includes husband, wife and children.

His barb was apparently directed at his bete noire Lalu Prasad.

He said some people are "unhappy" with him for imposing prohibition.

He said earlier there used to be numerous incidents of murder and massacres, but his government has controlled crime and established the rule of law.

He said that his government has ensured development alongwith justice for all sections of society including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes and Mahadalits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Bihar Reservation Bihar polls Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar elections Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar assembly polls Bihar Assembly polls 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp