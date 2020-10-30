Dehradun diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

Uttarakhand ready to host Ranji matches

The Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) has offered to host one group of the Ranji Trophy matches asserting that the state is ready to host the tournament in a bio-bubble. Uttarakhand became the first team to start training under one roof with the CAU holding a month long men’s and women’s camps in separate bio-secure bubbles. In a letter, CAU Interim CEO Aman Singh said cricket activities have begun in the state with all the necessary protocols and safety measures as advised in the SOPs received from BCCI & MHA.

Probe into alleged corruption in Rajaji reserve

The Uttarakhand forest department has started an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve during last five years. Jai Raj, principal chief conservator of forests, Uttarakhand forest department, said the inquiry was ordered last week. A four-member probe committee, which was formed to look into the allegations, will submit its report within two months. The inquiry was ordered following complaints in 2018 by three stakeholders. An earlier probe had found irregularities in the Motichur range of Rajaji reserve. The report in the matter was submitted in March 2019 which stated that there were financial irregularities in the range, especially with regard to approving receipts without scrutiny, removal of Lantana grass, food receipts of patrolling staff and so on.

Trekking clusters to come up in villages

The tourism department has decided to develop villages near important trekking routes and sites as ‘trekking clusters’. The project will kick off from Chopta village near Tungnath shrine, the world’s highest temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Dilip Jawalkar, secretary for tourism, said that Chopta will be developed as a camping destination and proposals will be taken from the district magistrate and divisional forest officer for this. Under this scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 60,000 per room for building new rooms in their houses for home-stay and Rs 25,000 for constructing new toilets with the rooms.

No homework for students: Officials

The education department has decided to not give homework to the students of the government-run schools for a period of three weeks, starting from November 2. Students will go through the revision of the lessons taught to them during the lockdown period for two-three weeks, said officials. Online education will be encouraged among the students and their parents during this period too. The education department is also going to run a ‘Back to the School’ campaign in order to reconnect the students who got drifted away from studies due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

