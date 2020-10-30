Factory packed with wooden materials gutted in fire in Maharashtra; none hurt

By PTI

THANE: A devastating fire destroyed wooden materials kept inside a factory in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi near here in Maharashtra on Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, officials said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said no one was injured in the fire that broke out around 1900 hours in the factory situated in the Bunder Mohalla area.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by around 2100 hours, he said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, said Kadam.