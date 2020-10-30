STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Involvement of LeT, local militants have come forward in killing of BJP workers, says police

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, who visited the crime scene and other places as part of the investigation of the murder case today, said that the attack appears to have been sponsored by Pak.

Vijay Kumar, IG Police Kashmir Range

Vijay Kumar, IG Police Kashmir Range (Photo | jkpolic.gov.in)

By ANI

KULGAM: Involvement of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and some local militants has come out in the killing of three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, Inspector General of Police (IG) Vijay Kumar said on Friday.

Kumar, who visited the crime scene and other places as part of the investigation of the murder case today, said that the attack appears to have been sponsored by Pakistan.

"After the inspection of the spot and evaluation of technical evidence, it appears that militants came in the vehicle of a local named Altaf. They drove next to the vehicle, in which three were sitting, opened indiscriminate fire," Kumar told reporters here.

BJP Yuva Morcha holds demonstration in Jammu over Kulgam killings

He said that the militants then drove off from the crime scene. "The vehicle was today seized. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been sent to inspect the vehicle," the officer said.

"The names of Lashkar-e-Taiba members and local militants like Nissar Ahmad Khanday, Abass Sheikh of Khudwani have come forward in the case," Kumar said.

He said that in order to prevent such incidents personal security officers (PSO) have been assigned to around 157 BJP workers, and added that more security may be provided to those with higher threat perception after the due procedure.

Three BJP workers, who were killed in the incident in YK Pora here, have been identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after the incident, where they were declared as brought dead. (ANI)

