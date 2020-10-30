STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Large number of posts vacant; Bihar health services on ventilator: Randeep Singh Surjewala

Out of the 12,206 sanctioned posts of doctors, only 5,205 are filled, showing that the state has a shortage of 7,001 doctors.

Published: 30th October 2020 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi have put the health services in the state on a ventilator by keeping a large number of posts of doctors and nurses vacant.

There are a shortage of 60 per cent doctors and 71 per cent nurses across Bihar, Surjewala claimed and said that after coming to power in the ongoing assembly elections, the Grand Alliance will fill up these posts quickly in a special drive, simplifying the lengthy recruitment process and bypassing the Public Service Commission (PSC).

A huge gap also exists between the required number of health sub-centres and primary health centres and the actual number of those facilities, the Congress national general secretary said.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi have not only pushed the states health services in the ICU but also put them on a ventilator and the sector is counting its days," he said.

Out of the 12,206 sanctioned posts of doctors, only 5,205 are filled, showing that the state has a shortage of 7,001 doctors.

Similarly, 5,634 nurses are working at various health centres against 19,155 sanctioned posts, which means that Bihar has a shortage of 13,521 nurses, Surjewala said.

The information was furnished by the Nitish Kumar government to the Supreme Court, he said, without mentioning the year or the case in which the state administration provided the data to the apex court.

The Congress leader also said that the central government informed the Lok Sabha that as per 2011 census, Bihar needed 18,637 health sub-centres, but the state has just 9,949 such facilities, which is 50 per cent of the requirement.

Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth term in power, has been the chief minister since 2005.

The Centre also told the Lower House of Parliament that Bihar needs 3,099 primary health centres and 774 community health centres, but the state has only 1,899 PHCs and 150 CHCs, according to Surjewala who did not mention when the matter was informed in the Lok Sabha.

In a health index report issued by the World Bank and the Union health ministry, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is in power, have ranked at the bottom, he said.

The healthcare scenario in the state has turned from bad to worse between 2015-2018 and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had to say that India's overall Human Development Index lagged behind because of poor performance of states such as Bihar on various health parameters, Surjewala said.

To improve the healthcare services in Bihar, the Grand Alliance government will fill up the vacant posts by an 'open recruitment system', the Congress leader said.

Explaining the system, he said that eligible candidates will appear with their educational certificates which will be verified on the spot and they will be interviewed by the Director General of Health Services, thus bypassing the PSC.

Specialists will also be appointed on 'special salary', which will be higher than normal, for a particular period of time, he said adding that Ayushman Bharat scheme can only be implemented properly when there are doctors and nurses are available in appropriate numbers.

"There is a medical crisis in the state. A COVID patient was being treated in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) while a body was lying on an adjacent bed," he said.

Videos purportedly showing bodies lying unattended while patients are being treated at NMCH in Patna had gone viral in July-August.

Voting for the Bihar assembly elections is being held in three phases.

The first phase was conducted on October 28, while the next phases will be held on November 3 and 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Randeep Singh Surjewala Bihar Health Services
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp