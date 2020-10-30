STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Muted cries for help: 40 per cent of total calls received by CHILDLINE since 2018 were 'silent calls'

In 2018, 42 lakh or 42 per cent out of 1.01 crore calls were silent calls, while in 2019, 27 lakh or 39 per cent of 69 lakh total calls were silent calls, according to the data

Published: 30th October 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Forty per cent of calls received by CHILDLINE helpline number '1098' since 2018 were "silent calls", an official said, indicating that in many cases these may have been "muted" cries for help from people who could not muster the courage to report abuse or violence at that time.

In a "silent call" the receiver can hear background noise, but the caller, who remains on the line, does not speak, the official, who is with the service, said.

CHILDLINE '1098' is a round-the-clock helpline number that covers 595 districts and 135 Railway child help desks to help children in distress.

Of the 2.15 crore calls received by CHILDLINE between January 2018 and September this year, as many as 86 lakh were "silent calls", according to data shared by the service.

"Mostly these calls mean that somebody is actually trying to call or wants to seek help, but doesn't have the courage at that point in time to speak up, we do not disconnect such calls," the official said.

On many occasions a person speaks after counselling by staff members, he said.

Sometimes calls are made from the same number several times, but the caller does not speak, "but finally after 100 calls they spoke up in the 101st call", the official said.

However, the number of silent calls have reduced in the past three years, he said.

In 2018, 42 lakh or 42 per cent out of 1.01 crore calls were silent calls, while in 2019, 27 lakh or 39 per cent of 69 lakh total calls were silent calls, according to the data.

In 2020, till September, 16 lakh or 36 per cent of 43 lakh calls were silent calls, it stated.

The reason behind the drop in the number of silent calls could be attributed to people becoming more aware of CHILDLINE's services and actions, the official said, adding that with more awareness people are "gathering the courage to speak up".

"The number of silent calls has been reducing in the past three years and through that, we assume that as awareness grows and through our actions, more and more people are able to speak up as they know they will get help through the number and not land in trouble," he said.

The official said that in several instances, a child who is in a "vulnerable environment" tries to "test the waters" by calling the helpline number and know "what happens when I call".

"Now many of them are able to speak up," he added.

The official said that even during the COVID-19-induced lockdown period, a drop in the number of "silent calls" was observed.

"Even during the lockdown period if you see the percentage of silent calls, it was much lesser because awareness was there and people were calling for the right reasons and speaking up," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CHILDLINE helpline number CHILDLINE Child Abuse
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp