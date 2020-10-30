PDP leaders protesting J&K's new land laws detained by cops; Mufti says party won't stay mum

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said her party will not remain silent over amendments to Jammu and Kashmir's land legislations allowing outsiders to own land in the Union Territory and accused the BJP government at Centre waging aggression against the Kashmiris and Dogras.

Several PDP leaders were detained by police as they tried to stage a protest against the new land laws.

PDP leader Khursheed Alam, party spokesperson Suhail Bukhari and youth president Waheed Parra were among those detained by police as they came out of the party's Srinagar office at Sher-e-Kashmir Municipal Park, officials said.

The mainstream parties of Kashmir have decried the amendments and termed the move akin to putting Jammu and Kashmir up for sale.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tried to reach the PDP office, but was asked by the police to return to her residence.

Interacting with reporters at her Gupkar residence, Mehbooba said the party leaders were protesting the new land laws, but no one was allowed to speak in Kashmir.

She also alleged that the BJP government was trying to grab the land in Jammu and Kashmir through all "illegal methods".

"They are unable to fight the Chinese who have occupied land in Ladakh. If you are so powerful, then go and force the Chinese out of Ladakh," she said.

"Our protest was against the laws passed for looting the resources of Jammu and Kashmir. But no one is allowed to speak here," she said accusing the BJP of pursuing communal agenda.

"PDP's @parawahid, Khurshid Alam, Rouf Bhat, @MohsinQayoom_ & @buttkout were arrested by J&K police for protesting against the settler colonial land laws thrust upon people of J&K. We will continue to raise our voice collectively & wont tolerate attempts to change demographics," the PDP leader tweeted earlier.