Rajasthan on the edge as Gujjars all set to resume quota stir from November 1

The Gujjar community had a fortnight ago given an ultimatum to the Gehlot government to resume the quota stir if all their demands are not met by November 1. 

Published: 30th October 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

As another round of Gujjar agitation looms ahead, an air of uncertainty and anxiety hangs over Rajasthan. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Gujjars in Rajasthan are all set to begin a major agitation demanding reservation from November 1. 

This was announced by the Gujjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti headed by Col KS Bainsla. He had a fortnight ago given an ultimatum to the Gehlot government to resume the quota stir if all their demands are not met by November 1. 

An angry Col Bainsla said, "Our Gujjar community will assemble at Pilu-ka-Pura and in the rest of Rajasthan to hold ‘Chakka Jam’ on November 1. I appeal to the MBC (Most Backward Class) community to come out in large numbers and make the agitation a grand success."

Col Bainsla ruled out any parleys with the government. He asserted, "The whole community wants a fulfillment of our reservation demands and in Pilu-ka-Pura, we shall decide what kind of shape our agitation will take. We have held four rounds of discussions with the government and it is pointless to talk to them anymore."
 
With the Gujjars threatening the stir, the Gehlot government is now in damage control mode. A cabinet sub-committee of ministers has decided on three key demands raised by the Gujjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti. Two prominent ministers  -- Ashok Chandna and Dr. Raghu Sharma --  held a joint press conference and said their government is committed to uplift the MBC category to which the Gujjars belong to.

"In the past two years, over 2,400 jobs have been given to Gujjar youths. All the 1252 candidates belonging to the MBC, who have completed their probation, will be given ‘regular pay scale’, said Sports Minister Ashok Chandna.

In addition, the minister said, the Gehlot government will once again write to the Centre to include MBC reservations in the Ninth Schedule. Besides, the families of the three persons who were injured during past Gujjar agitations and died in later years, will be given an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each, he added.

Despite being invited, Gujjar leaders refused to meet the the cabinet sub-committee on Thursday. The government has announced these positive decisions, but Col. Bainsla and his team are not satisfied.

In view of the agitation threat, CM Ashok Gehlot has reviewed the possible law and order situation with senior police officials and bureaucrats. 

Meanwhile, internet service was snapped in Bharatpur and Karauli districts from midnight on Thursday. In both districts, security has been tightened and the police and administration have been placed on high alert. 
 

