Sainik Schools to get OBC reservation from 2021: Defence Secretary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sainik Schools of India country will soon be admitting students under OBC reservation, defence secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said on Friday.

He tweeted "OBC reservation to be introduced in Sainik Schools from the year 2021-22". Defence Secretary also posted images of an October 13 circular which has been sent to principals of all Sainik schools across the country.

As per the decision, Sainik schools would allocate 15% seats to Scheduled Castes (SC), 7% to Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 27% to OBC (non-creamy layer).

The above reservation is along with the reservation of 13% to the wards of defence category and 38% to the general category.

There are 33 Sainik Schools spread all across the country and are managed under the Sainik School Society, which works under the Ministry of Defence.

The government has made a provision of 10% reservation for girls in such schools. There have been merit cum means scholarships to support the students joining these schools.