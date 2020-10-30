STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray to decide on Urmila Matondkar's name for Council seat: Sanjay Raut

Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency on Congress ticket.

Published: 30th October 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Urmila Matondkar

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Photo | Twitter@OfficialUrmila)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid speculation that the Maharashtra government will recommend actor Urmila Matondkar's name for her nomination to the state Legislative Council, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been authorised to take a decision on it.

His statement comes a day after the Maharashtra cabinet discussed the proposal of recommending to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari the names of 12 candidates for their nomination to the Upper House of the state legislature from his quota.

Replying to a query on the actor's name doing rounds, Raut told reporters, "I have also heard about the speculation that Matondkar will be nominated by the government to the Council. It is the prerogative of the state cabinet, which has authorised CM Uddhav Thackeray to take a decision."

When asked about the secrecy being maintained about the list of 12 nominees, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab said, "There is no secrecy. Leaders of the three MVA allies will finalise the names and submit the list to the chief minister, who will forward it to the governor."

The 12 council seats had fallen vacant in June this year.

Under Article 171 of the Constitution, the governor can nominate 12 members with special knowledge or practical experiencein the field of literature, art, science, cooperative movement and social service to the state Legislative Council.

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will field four members each. Apart from Urmila Matondkar, the names of Marathi actor and Shiv Sena leader Aadesh Bandekar, singer Anand Shinde, BJP-turned-NCP leader Eknath Khadse, farmer leader Raju Shetti are also doing rounds.

Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency on Congress ticket. However, she had later quit the party over the style of functioning in the Mumbai Congress.

Recently, she was in the news for slamming actor Kangana Ranaut over her remarks in which she had likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urmila Matondkar Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp