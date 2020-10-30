STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Village head's husband dies from burns in Amethi, family says killed over electoral rivalry

On the complaint of the family against five people, an FIR has been registered, the SP said.

AMETHI: A village head's husband died from burns here on Friday, with his family claiming that he was killed over electoral rivalry, police said.

Arjun Kori (45), husband of Bhadoiya village head Chhotka Devi, was found with serious burns on Thursday night.

He died while being taken to a Lucknow hospital for treatment on Friday morning, police said. His son Surendra Kumar told reporters that Arjun Kori had gone to a market to purchase vegetables on Thursday evening but did not return home.

Later, he was found with serious burns. Surendra Kumar said his father had a strong base in the area, which had perturbed his opponents. He has been killed over electoral rivalry, Kumar alleged.

The victim's son claimed that his father had taken names of four people, who stuffed a piece of cloth into his mouth and set him on fire after beating him up.

SP Dinesh Singh said the incident was reported late in the night and Arjun Kori was admitted to a hospital here.

He died while he was being taken to a Lucknow hospital on Friday morning, he said. On the complaint of the family against five people, an FIR has been registered, the SP said. The culprits will be caught soon, he added.

