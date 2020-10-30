STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We hit India in their home: Pakistan minister admits Imran government's role in Pulwama attack

Published: 30th October 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Fawad Chaudhary

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. (Photo| Twitter)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a clear admission of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 last year, a senior minister of the country, Fawad Chaudhry, on Thursday boasted that the killing of 40 CRPF personnel was “a great achievement of the Imran Khan government”.

"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and we are all part of that success," Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in the National Assembly during a debate.

The Science & Technology Minister, however, realised his blunder when some lawmakers objected to his statement. Appearing to backtrack, Chaudhry rephrased his remarks as, “After the Pulwama incident, when we hit India in their home.” 

However, he didn't retract his statement about "success in Pulwama" under Prime Minister Khan's leadership.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied its role in the Pulwama attack.

Chaudhry’s comments could leave the Imran Khan government red-faced, especially as it comes days after the global terror finance watchdog FATF has retained the country in its grey list.

In a tweet that was apparently aimed at damage control, he said, “We do not show bravery by killing innocents n we condemn terrorism.”

The international community led by the US has pressed Pakistan to deny safe haven to terror groups operating from its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

India had retaliated to the Pulwama attack by carrying out an airstrike on a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Islamabad had sent jets in response, which the IAF had blocked. However, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured after his Mirage 2000 was shot down. He was released two days later.

Chaudhry’s admission of Pakistan’s role in the terror attack that triggered this entire chain of events came during a debate over Opposition leader Ayaz Sadiq’s comments over a meeting between foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and army chief General Qamar Bajwa.

“I remember Qureshi was in the meeting which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Gen Bajwa came into the room. His legs were shaking and he was perspiring. The foreign minister said, ‘for God’s sake, let Abhinandan go; India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm’,” Sadiq said.

Chaudhry, who was the information and broadcasting minister at the time of the Pulwama attack, criticised Sadiq's remarks and termed them as "inappropriate".

He said Sadiq lied with a lot of confidence regarding his statements and asserted that everyone has the right to disagree with the government but the state should not be subjected to criticism.

Sadiq's comment caused a furore with the foreign office clarifying the officer was freed as a friendly gesture and not because the establishment was scared of Indian attack.

(With PTI Inputs)

