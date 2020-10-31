STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ballabhgarh murder case: Three accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

A court here has sent three men accused of killing a 21-year-old woman in Ballabhgarh district to 14-day judicial custody.

Published: 31st October 2020

The 21-year-old woman, Nikita, was shot dead outside her college on Monday allegedly by a man who had been pressuring her to marry him.

By PTI

The 21-year-old woman, Nikita, was shot dead outside her college on Monday allegedly by a man who had been pressuring her to marry him, according to police.

Police had arrested three people in connection with the case.

Tausif and Rehan were nabbed on Tuesday, while Ajaru was held on Thursday.

All the three accused persons have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said on Thursday that the trial against the Ballabhgarh murder case accused would be held in a fast-track court.

He had also said the police had been instructed to present the challan in the case before the court at the earliest.

The victim, a B.Com final-year student, had stepped out of college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place.

Before shooting her, the accused tried to force her into the car he had come in, police had said.

The woman's family claimed that Tausif had harassed her two years ago and had put pressure on her to convert to Islam in order to marry him, which she had refused.

Nikita's family had lodged a police complaint against Tausif but withdrew it after his family members assured them that he would mend his ways.

