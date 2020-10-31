STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh bypoll: Ex-CM Ajit Jogi’s party to support BJP in Marwahi

On Friday late night, the senior-most leader of the JCC-J and MLA, Dharamjeet Singh met the BJP MLA and former chief minister Raman Singh to apprise him about the decision.

Published: 31st October 2020

Senior JCC-J leader and MLA Dharamjeet Singh talking to ex-CM Raman Singh who is BJP legislator. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a significant development, the regional outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh-J (JCC-J), floated by the former chief minister late Ajit Jogi, has decided to support the main opposition BJP in the upcoming by-poll for ST-reserved Assembly seat of Marwahi.

Amit Jogi, the state president of JCC-J, approving his party’s support to BJP cited the move as justified, alleging that the humiliation of his father by the Congress leaders has become the focus of their poll campaign. “And with our family been kept out of the contest through political machination, such decision by our party leaders appears quite acceptable and natural”, he stated.

The by-poll, scheduled for November 3, was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA and former chief minister Ajit Jogi.

Earlier the tribal caste status of Amit Jogi was rejected and that of his wife Richa suspended leading to cancellation of their nominations by the returning officer during the scrutiny process for the Marwahi by-poll, which will now witness an electoral battle without any member of the Jogi family in the fray, first time in last 20 years.

Interestingly, the decision by the Jogi’s party came amid the inkling of the two out of the four JCC-J MLAs hinted at their “political future” with the Congress party.

