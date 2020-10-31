Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to their grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary on Saturday.

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. "From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet and also posted a picture of the former prime minister.

asato mā sadgamaya

tamaso mā jyotirgamaya

mṛtyor mā amṛtaṃ gamaya



From the false to truth.

From darkness to light.

From death to life.



Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words. pic.twitter.com/PBvEeXotew — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2020

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid floral tributes to her grandmother Indira Gandhi at her memorial, "Shakti Sthal", here. She was shot dead by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.

