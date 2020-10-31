STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress stages protest in Jammu against new land laws for J&K

Demanding immediate revocation of the amendments, the Congress leader said the new laws are "discriminatory in nature".

Published: 31st October 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress staged a protest here on Saturday against the new land laws notified for the Union Territory and said the central government should not test the patience of peace-loving citizens by "snatching their land and jobs".

Party leader and former minister Raman Bhalla led the protest after paying floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary and Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at Indira Chowk here.

Raising slogans against the laws, Congress workers tried to march to the Civil Secretariat -- the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government -- but were stopped by police personnel, who were deployed in strength to maintain law and order.

Earlier this week, the Centre cleared the decks for people from across the country to buy land in the union territory by amending several laws. The amendments, made through a notification on Tuesday, came over a year after the Centre nullified Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution.

"The recently amended J-K land laws are anti-people, anti-poor and anti-Jammu," Bhalla said, alleging that the changes reflected the "sheer frustration" of the BJP.

Demanding immediate revocation of the amendments, the Congress leader said the new laws are "discriminatory in nature".

"The government should not test the patience of peace-loving citizens of Jammu and Kashmir by snatching their land and jobs," he said, adding that the BJP had promised to safeguard the land and jobs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Bhalla also targeted the central government over the recent agri sector laws and said farmers are up in arms against the legislations which are against their "overall economic interests".

Paying tributes to Indira Gandhi, the Congress leaders said, "She will always be remembered as a leader of masses with strong commitment to the upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden and devotion to the cause of the nation.

"A Congress spokesperson said the party observed Gandhi's death anniversary as "Kisan Adhikar Diwas" (farmers' rights day) and organised 'satyagraha' in all district headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Jammu and Kashmir land reforms land laws
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp