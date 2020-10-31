STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Effective implementation of policies critical to meet needs of people: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu asked IIPA to make a compilation of good practices to enable administrators to learn from them.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday stressed on refining and streamlining the system for delivery of governance and implementation of schemes to meet the needs of the people.

Presiding over the 66th annual meeting of the general body of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) through video conference, the vice president called for a change in the delivery of services, delivery of justice and the way governance structures respond to the needs of the people.

"This is the change India is looking for today," he said.

Naidu observed that the government has been making policies and designing programmes to improve the quality of life of people and fast track India's development.

However, the effective implementation of these policies and programmes by administrative leaders and professionals is critical, he pointed out.

Naidu said the practitioners of public administration and public policy analysts have an important role to play in this by sharing insights for effective implementation on the ground.

Observing that the country is facing many challenges in areas such as health and climate change, he stressed that the requisite pool of talented professionals was available too.

"What is required is the proper guidance", Naidu added.

He reminded civil servants that they have to work together and understand the intention behind enabling legislations and schemes such as the Jan-Dhan Yojana, the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yojana.

Naidu also asked IIPA to make a compilation of good practices to enable administrators to learn from them.

He also highlighted the need to ensure online delivery of government services for bringing transparency in the system.

The vice president said that good governance must percolate down to the lowest level.

It should become a way of life for institutions "we have established for our country's governance", he added.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Naidu said that India is fighting it with strategic alertness and prompt appropriate action, and international agencies like the United Nations and the World Health Organisation have appreciated India's response to the pandemic.

India is turning this disruptive moment into a creative opportunity by upgrading public health infrastructure, stepping up production of medical equipment, essential drugs and focusing on self-reliance to boost local industries, he observed.

