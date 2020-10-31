Gujjar quota stir: Rajasthan govt imposes National Security Act in 8 districts

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: On the eve of the Gujjar quota stir, the Rajasthan government has placed eight districts dominated by the community under the National Security Act (NSA).

The NSA and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been imposed in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Jhalawar districts to meet the possible threats to public order and safety. The government has also deployed senior police officers to make elaborate arrangements to counter the agitation threat.

In addition, mobile internet services have been suspended in Karauli, Bharatpur, parts of Jaipur, and Sawai Madhopur districts. Police forces have been put on alert to deal with any law and order situation.

On October 18, Gujjar leader Col Kirori Singh Bainsla had given an ultimatum to the government to accept their demands, including reservation in jobs and education as a 'most backward class' (MBC) or face large-scale agitation from November 1.

Though the government has made an appeal to the Gujjar community not to go for agitation, the Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti led by Col Bainsla insisted that it would begin agitation from November 1.

A prominent leader of the Samiti, Vijay Bainsla said, “Our community was left with no option as the state government ignored our demands. From November 1, the agitation will start in Pilupura.”

Meanwhile, fissures appeared in the Gujjar camp. While Col Bainsla has refused to hold any dialogue with the Gehlot government, a delegation of 31 prominent Gujjar leaders agreed to hold talks with the government.

On Saturday, they held three rounds of discussions throughout the day with ministers and officials of the Gehlot government. The buzz in power corridors in Jaipur suggests that these discussions may yet lead to a compromise formula.