Hovercrafts for Kumbh visitors

The Uttarakhand government plans to deploy hovercrafts and ferry boats as part of a waterway service for pilgrims and tourists congregating at Haridwar in the next year’s Mahakumbh. 

Published: 31st October 2020 09:07 AM

Mahakumbh

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

The Kumbh Mela administration has already given a presentation in New Delhi to the shipping ministry. “We have sent a proposal to the ministry and as soon as the permission is granted, we will start working on it,” said Deepak Rawat, Kumbh Mela officer-in-charge. “Our aim is to provide good, unparalleled experience to Mahakumbh pilgrims.

We are aiming to elevate the religious congregation at global standards. Once the permission comes in,  the Ganga waterway will become an added attraction. This will also ease traffic burden on highway and inner roads.” Last year, Union minister of state for shipping Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya had backed the hovercraft-ferryboat service for Kumbh.

The whole mela area will be divided into 23 sectors for effective management of the largescale event.  
The state government has also planned a 1,000-bed Covid care center with 493 doctors on duty. Ambulances will be parked at selected spots for medical emergencies. 

Over 12 crore pilgrims are expected to participate in the event which spans for over months. More than 100 drones will be monitoring the congregation-round-the clock along with 1,500 CCTVs. 

