STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JP Nadda takes swipe at Tejashwi Yadav's 10 lakh govt jobs promise

Nadda also took a jibe at the RJD's election symbol asking a cheering crowd whether it want LEDs or lanterns.

Published: 31st October 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By ANI

SONPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday took a swipe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over his 10 lakh government jobs promise in the run up to the Bihar Assembly polls.

"They say they will give 10 lakh jobs. We say that we will give 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar. In Atmanirbhar Bihar, the people of Bihar will not do jobs, they will offer jobs. That is the kind of development we will bring," Nadda said addressing a public gathering in Sonpur.

He said that a medical college is coming up in Chhapra and it will lead to the opening up of around 500 medical stores, 10 diagnostic centres and at least 4-5 coaching institutes. "We know how to create employment. It's not like you come into power and give 10 lakh jobs," he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had, in his manifesto, promised to give 10 lakh government jobs in the state if he comes to power.

Nadda also took a jibe at the RJD's election symbol asking a cheering crowd whether it want LEDs or lanterns.

"When I was the Health Minister and Narendra Modi ji was the Prime Minister. In four years, we gave 11 medical colleges to Bihar. We worked on construction of roads and highways and electrification of railway tracks," Nadda said.

"The BJP government spent over Rs 3,000 crores on the welfare of farmers, Rs 1,000 crores on education, Rs 600 crores on health. Around Rs 1,200 crores are being spent on Chapra medical college, which will be a world-class and state of the art establishment," he added.

The BJP chief also highlighted that Rs 54,000 crores were spent on the construction of highways, Rs 13,000 crores for roads and Rs 2,700 crore on airports in Bihar.

The first phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections was held in 71 assembly constituencies on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituency of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will go for polls two more phases -- November 3 and November 7 -- and the results of the elections will be declared on November 10. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi yadav JP Nadda Bihar elections 10 lakh government jobs
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp