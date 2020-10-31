STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Observers' no to repolling in 71 seats of Bihar Assembly

The NCB, Patna has seized 561 kg ganja from a vehicle in Lakhisarai district, it said, without giving details of its value.

Published: 31st October 2020 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Gaya.

People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Gaya. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Observers have not recommended repolling in any of the 71 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on October 28, sources in the Election Commission said on Friday.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) H R Srinivas, in his report based on inputs provided by returning officers and district election officers, has also concluded that repolling was not required in any of the seats, they said.

General observers conducted post-poll scrutiny of all the 71 seats in the presence of candidates/political parties and concluded: "The polling process was completed on poll day peacefully and in accordance with statutory instructions in all the 31,371 polling booths spread across 71 constituencies in 16 districts of the state," they said.

A total of 55.69 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of the elections.

Meanwhile, the CEO's office said various enforcement agencies have so far seized items worth Rs 50 crore, including cash, since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct on September 25, a release said.

Of the total cash amount, Rs 3.21 crore was seized by Income Tax officials during raids in various parts of the state on Thursday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Patna has seized 561 kg ganja from a vehicle in Lakhisarai district, it said, without giving details of its value.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Assembly Bihar Polls Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar Elections Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Assembly Polls Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp