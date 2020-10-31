STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC attempt to meet disgruntled MLA Mihir Goswami goes in vain, BJP refuses to comment

The meeting between the BJP MP and TMC MLA months before the state Assembly polls had fuelled speculation.

Published: 31st October 2020 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

TMC Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COOCHBEHAR: An attempt by TMC ministers on Friday to meet disgruntled party MLA Mihir Goswami, who connected with a BJP MP and trigerred speculation, went in vain as he was "not present" at his home here at the time.

BJP MP Nisith Pramanik had on Thursday met Goswami at the latter's residence here.

The saffron party declined to comment saying it is an internal matter of the TMC.

The meeting between the BJP MP and TMC MLA months before the state Assembly polls had fuelled speculation.

Senior TMC leader and North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh along with his cabinet colleague Binoy Krishna Burman went to Goswami's residence on Friday evening to meet him, but he was nowhere to be found.

"We had gone to meet Mihir. He is an old soldier of TMC. But we couldn't meet him. His family members said he was not at home and they were not aware of his present location. We hope to get in touch with Mihir very soon," Ghosh told reporters.

Asked whether TMC is apprehensive that Goswami might jump the ship, Ghosh said "Mihir Goswami is a loyal soldier of the TMC and he will remain in the party," The Coochbehar district BJP leadership declined to comment on the matter but lauded Goswami as "a good person and a good leaderg".

"It is an internal matter of the TMC and we don't want to comment on it," Coochbehar BJP district president Malati Rava said.

Pramanik and Goswami had said on Thursday that they had met to exchange Vijaya Dashami greetings in keeping with the Bengali traditions.

Goswami, a two-time MLA from Coochbehar South assembly constituency, is presently in a strained relationship with the TMC after he resigned from all party posts accusing poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC of running it.

"A political party is run by politicians and not by a bunch of contractors who come and dictate terms to politicians," he had said earlier this month.

After BJP's spectacular performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when it won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, ten MLAs eight from the ruling TMC and one each from Congress and the CPI(M) had switched over to the saffron camp.

Once a stronghold of TMC, Coochbehar district had witnessed a change in ground level political equations after BJP snatched the Coochbehar parliamentary seat from Mamata Banerjee's party in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Mihir Goswami BJP
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
A powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 26 people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir. (Photo | AP)
Mediterranean horror: At least 27 dead as massive earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece; triggers minor Tsunami
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp