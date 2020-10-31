STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Stage collapses during Pappu Yadav's campaign in Muzaffarpur

Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan's Azad Samaj Party have joined hands to form the Progressive Democratic Alliance to contest the Bihar Assembly polls.

Published: 31st October 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 05:59 PM

Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party chief and former MP Pappu Yadav

Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party chief and former MP Pappu Yadav (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: The dais, on which Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's campaign rally, collapsed on Saturday. He was addressing people in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly constituency when the incident took place.

The first phase of the polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

