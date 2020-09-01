STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Due to COVID-19, Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains were carried in van instead of gun carriage

The former President, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. He was 84.

Published: 01st September 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Pranab Mukherjee final journey

The mortal remains of former president Pranab Mukherjee being taken to Lodhi Road crematorium from his residence for the final rites, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In view of the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, the mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee arrived at the crematorium in a hearse van instead of the gun carriage.

"Due to the requirement of following social distancing norms and other COVID-19 related protocols, the mortal remains of the former President were taken in a hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage," Defence Ministry officials told ANI.

All protocols and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Home Affairs were followed during the funeral, they said.

Pranab Mukherjee's funeral took place today with military honours and he was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

The government and many states have announced seven-day official mourning.

Pranab Mukherjee's body was taken to his official home in Delhi, 10 Rajaji Marg, for dignitaries and common people to pay respect.

