Farmer dies after inhaling pesticide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 45-year-old farmer died after inhaling a pesticide he was spraying in his fields in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the district's Wazirabad village under Bhopa police station on Monday evening, they said.

The farmer, Upender Kumar, inhaled the pesticide he was spraying in his fields. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the police said.

Village head Anuj Kumar sought compensation for the family of the deceased from district authorities.