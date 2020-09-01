STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five states account for 65% of Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 184 deaths, Karnataka has added 113, followed by Tamil Nadu (91), AP (85), and UP (63) while overall 819 Covid-19 deaths were recorded.

Published: 01st September 2020

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday said that five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh -- have registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases and also the highest infection fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Within a day, these five states have reported 536 deaths which accounts for 65.4% of the deaths added to the total death tally.   

As per the Union health ministry, Maharashtra has reported 11,852 new coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh (10,004), Karnataka (6,495), Tamil Nadu (5,956), and Uttar Pradesh (4,782) in the past 24 hours.

Together they account for 56% of the confirmed cases added in a day. These five states have also reported the maximum number of patients that were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, cumulatively accounting for 58.04% of the national figure of 65,081 persons, said the government.

"While Maharashtra reported recoveries of 11,158 patients, the corresponding figures for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka stand at 8,772 and 7,238 respectively. Tamil Nadu follows with 6,008, while Uttar Pradesh posted recovery of 4,597 Covid-19 patients."

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 184 deaths, Karnataka has added 113, followed by Tamil Nadu (91), Andhra Pradesh (85) and Uttar Pradesh (63) while overall 819 Covid-19 deaths were recorded.

In a day at least 65,081 people were declared as having recovered from Covid-19  while the country registered 69,921 fresh active coronavirus cases and 819 deaths.

"Continuing the streak of posting more than 60,000 recoveries each day for the past five days, India has registered 65,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of recovered patients has grown to 28,39,882, taking the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients to a further high of 77%,” said the ministry in a statement.

The number of recovered patients has overtaken active cases by 3.61 times. India has more than 20.53 lakh recovered people while the number of active cases now stands at 7,85,996.

The number of recovered patients has grown four times from the first week of July to the last week of August 2020, the government maintained. So far, India has reported 36,91,167 cases and 65,288 deaths due to Covid-19.

