Covid-infected Assam ex-CM Gogoi stable after plasma therapy

GUWAHATI: The health condition of Covid-infected three-time former Assam Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi improved after he was given blood plasma and two litres of oxygen.

The state’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Gogoi, who is admitted in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, had a sudden fall in oxygen saturation to 88% at 11.30 pm on Monday.

“A team of doctors supervising his health immediately decided to give one unit of plasma with two litres of oxygen on the mask. The oxygen saturation is now maintained between 96 to 97%,” the Minister, who has been in constant touch with the doctors, said.

He had visited the hospital on Monday night to take stock of the health of the Congress veteran who was once his mentor.

GMCH superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma said Gogoi had his breakfast on Tuesday. “We can’t say he is critical,” the doctor said.

Assam Congress spokesperson Rituparna Konwar said Gogoi’s oxygen support requirement “is much less now”.

The 85-year-old Gogoi is among 15 Assam MLAs who tested positive for the disease. Rajya Sabha member Kamakhya Prasad Tassa, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal had also tested positive earlier.