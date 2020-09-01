STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat to enact 'Goondas Act' to prosecute habitual criminals

Under this law, those indulging in anti-social activities or disturbing peace will be given jail terms ranging from seven to 10 years.

Published: 01st September 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Vijay Rupani government will enact the 'Gujarat Gunda and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act' to rein in habitual criminals.

Under this law, those indulging in anti-social activities or disturbing peace will be given jail terms ranging from seven to 10 years, and fined Rs 50,000, a state government release said on Tuesday.

Government officials found abetting such people will face prison terms of not less than three years which may go up to 10 years, the release further informed.

Since the state Assembly is not in session, the new law will be made effective by bringing in an ordinance, it said, adding that Chief Minister Rupani will give assent to the ordinance in a cabinet meet scheduled for Wednesday.

Gundas, as per this Act, are those who threaten and bully people in personal capacity or in groups, or those engaged in disturbing public order or involved in anti-social activities, said the release.

"This Act includes narcotic substances, liquor and drugs-related crimes, capturing property, creating bogus property documents, women trafficking, offences related to POCSO Act, extortion and kidnapping for ransom," it said.

Other crimes for which the accused can be tried under this Act include spreading terror among people, engaging in violence for recovering money, illegal transportation of animals, violations of Arms Act and engaging in production, sale and transportation of arms-ammunitions, said the release.

Witnesses will be given protection under the new Act, including not revealing their names, the release said, while special courts will be set up and past cases currently pending in normal courts will be transferred in these courts.

The Act also empowers courts to attach properties of such anti-social elements, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goondas Act
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp