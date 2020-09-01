STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Migrant workers: SC expresses displeasure over non-filing of affidavit by states

Although various states have filed their reply but the states of Maharashtra and NCT of Delhi have not filed their affidavits in compliance of our order dated July 31, 2020, said the bench,

Published: 01st September 2020 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant Workers

Migrant workers (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed displeasure over non-filing of affidavits by Maharashtra and Delhi on implementation of three enactments which are aimed at helping workers.

Non-filing of affidavit clearly indicates that the states are not interested in implementing the aforesaid enactments, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, while hearing the matter related to migrant workers who where hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Maximum number of migrants are working in Maharashtra and Delhi, the bench said.

The bench said that in its July 31 order, the apex court had specifically directed states to file affidavit with regard to operation and implementation of three enactments -- Inter State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act 1979, Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act 1996 and Unorganized Workers' Social Security Act, 2008.

Although various states have filed their reply but the states of Maharashtra and NCT of Delhi have not filed their affidavits in compliance of our order dated July 31, 2020, said the bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M Shah.

The states of Maharashtra and Delhi are the states where the maximum number of migrants have come and are working, the bench said in its order.

It said when the court had passed specific order directing the states to file affidavits, its intention was to see the working of these acts.

The counsel appearing for Maharashtra and Delhi requested the court for further time to file affidavit in the matter.

We grant further two weeks' time to the states of Maharashtra and NCT of Delhi as well as to the other states, who have not filed their affidavit in compliance of order dated July 31, the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

On July 31, the apex court had directed the states and Union Territories (UTs) to file affidavits within three weeks giving details of the "mode and manner" in which records are being maintained about migrant labourers, who have reached their native places due to the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

The apex court had said that despite its June 9 order directing the states and UTs to transport all stranded workers by trains or other modes within 15 days, there are still migrant workers who are stranded in different states including Maharashtra.

In its June 9 order, the court had issued several directions and asked the Centre and states to identify and send back within 15 days the stranded migrant workers willing to return to their native places and advocated for their counselling and help to find avenues of employment lost during COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The apex court, which is dealing with the issue of "problems and miseries" of migrant workers, had earlier asked the authorities to consider "withdrawal" of criminal cases lodged against them for violating social distancing norms.

In May, the top court had passed a slew of directions including asking the states not to charge fare from the workers and provide them food free of cost till they board trains of buses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp