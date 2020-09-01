STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: 32 in family found COVID-19 positive; Shamli court closed after three employees get infected with virus

Meanwhile, Neelanshu Shukla (28), a journalist with a news channel, died due to coronavirus in Kanpur.

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BANDA: Thirty-two members of an extended family living in the same locality were found positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Tuesday.

"Forty-four new patients of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the district on Monday evening, including 32 members of the same family living in Phuta Kuan locality of Banda city," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) ND Sharma said He said 807 infected patients have been found so far in the district of which eight have died and 360 are still active.

He said "the remaining 439 have been treated and discharged".

Meanwhile, Neelanshu Shukla (28), a journalist with a news channel, died due to coronavirus in Kanpur.

"Unfortunately I have tested positive positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and have been advised home isolation. Those who came in contact with me kindly get tested and follow all the necessary guidelines," Shukla had tweeted on Aug 20 with hashtag #FightAgainstCorona"

Meanwhile, all courts in Shamli district's Kairana have been ordered to be closed till Wednesday after three employees were found to have contracted the coronavirus infection, officials said on Tuesday.

District judge of Shamli Sanjay Kumar ordered to close all courts in Kairana on Tuesday and Wednesday for sanitisation purpose after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-seven fresh instances of the coronavirus infection took the number of active cases in the district to 284, according to official data released on Monday.

