Uttarakhand's Mussoorie 'highly susceptible' to landslides, finds study

A total of 84 square kilometer area was mapped by the scientists and experts to conduct the study.

Published: 01st September 2020 12:28 AM

landslide

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A recent Landslide Susceptibility Mapping (LSM) study carried out by Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun has revealed that Mussoorie is 'highly susceptible' to landslides.

Dr Vikram Gupta, senior scientist from Geomorphology and Environmental Geology from WHIG who led the study said: "The study will provide us insight and assist us greatly in initiating a large scale landslide hazard, risk, and vulnerability assessment (HRVA) of the hilly townships in different parts of India. This will enable us contain loss of life and property."

"Five landslide susceptibility classes indicating very high, high, moderate, low and very low landslide susceptibility zones were demarcated. It has been noted that 2.31% of the area falls in very high susceptibility zone, 12.94% in high susceptible zone, 28.65% in the moderate susceptibility, 24.01% in the low susceptibility and 32.39% in very low susceptible zones," the study found.

A total of 84 square km area was mapped by the scientists and experts for research on this. 

Geological composition of some well known areas of Bhataghat, George Everest, Kempty fall, Khattapani, Library road, Galogidhar and Hathipaon in and around the hill town has 'Krol' limestone as a major component, which is considered to be fragile.

Pointing at newly-constructed buildings in the area where mapping had been made, the scientists said in the study that cutting of slopes change the slope geometry and thus contribute to 'susceptibility', which may lead to mishaps.

"The hill slopes around Mussoorie are fragile and susceptible to landslides. Unplanned urbanisation and rapid developmental activities upon the vulnerable hill slopes have resulted in complex geo-environmental problems, absence of regulatory mechanisms and disregard to the geological character of the town.

"Strong corrective and mitigative measures backed by political will is required before it's too late," Vishal Singh, deputy executive director of Dehradun based Centre for Ecology Development and Research (CEDAR) said.

At least 45 people died and 127 were injured due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand, including landslides while 61 rescue operations were conducted in August.

