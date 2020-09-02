STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar polls: Ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi returns to NDA, say will work under Nitish Kumar's leadership

Manjhi said both Modi and Nitish Kumar have ‘genuine concern’ for the development of Bihar and the welfare of the people.

Published: 02nd September 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Putting to rest all speculations going on the corridor of Bihar politics ahead of assembly elections, the Hindustani Awam Morcha-secular (HAM) forged an electoral alliance with the state ruling JD-U on Wednesday.

The HAM also took a resolve to ensure the grand victory to NDA in the upcoming assembly elections by working under the alliance leadership of Nitish Kumar. The HAM has recently snapped its ties with RJD-led Mahagatvandhan after its proposal to form a coordination committee in the alliance was not conceded and formed.

The HAM’s founder national president and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, in a hurriedly called media interface, announced that his party has forged an alliance with JD-U and declared Nitish Kumar will be the leader of NDA alliance in Bihar.

He said that the HAM has not merged in any party. “Now, the HAM is in alliance with the JD-U and will become the part of the Bihar unit of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday”, Manjhi announced.

Reposing trust in the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Nitish Kumar in the state, Manjhi said both the leaders have ‘genuine concern’ for the development of Bihar and the welfare of the people.

Manjhi said that being with the JD-U after a long time was like drinking ‘nectar’ for him. “I am still grateful to Nitish Kumar who had mad me chief minister and despite of remaining away from him politically I never lost sense of respect and gratitude for him”, he said, adding that the HAM will leave no stone unturned to ensure the victory of NDA in the coming elections.

He said that enough time was given to both the Congress Party and the RJD for forming a coordination committee in the Mahagatvandhan. “But neither the leadership of RJD nor the Congress worked on it and continued overlooking this pertinent demand needed for smooth functioning of Mahagatvandhan”, Manjhi said.

The former CM said no condition has been put up by the NDA on seat sharing. “Seats do not matter more to us. What matters is the development of Bihar and its people,” he said.

Manjhi further said NDA will decide if he would contest the election.

JD-U spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, welcoming Jitan Ram Manjhi in NDA, said the alliance will get benefited from Manjhi’s experiences as he enjoys a distinct identity among the people.

