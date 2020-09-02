Bihar gets 'tough' IAS officer as principal secretary of education department

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's new principal secretary of education, Sanjay Kumar, is an IAS officer who has garnered the reputation of being tough.

He previously held the office of the principal health secretary at the state health department for a few months -- where he garnered appreciation from the public.

Known as a meritorious officer, Kumar had performed his duties in the health department in a transparent manner and with due diligence.

He had streamlined anti-COVID measures and presented all facts of the pandemic by sharing minute to minute details of the actions taken by his department.

He was earlier posted in the same capacity in the tourism department.

He took to Twitter to share, "Education is the transference of the finest human values and our priority would be smooth personnel management and desirable outcomes."