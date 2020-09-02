STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cabinet approves Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi as official languages in J&K

The Bill received the Cabinet nod on Wednesday at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri man on cycle goes past a barricade set up as road blockade as a paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Announcing the decision at a news briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 will be introduced in Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The Bill received the Cabinet nod on Wednesday at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister did not divulge further details saying the bill be debated in Parliament soon.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government has accepted the long pending demand of the region for the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as officials languages in J-K.

"It is not only a fulfilment of a long-pending public demand of the region but also in keeping with the spirit of equality which was ushered in after August 5 last year," he told reporters.

