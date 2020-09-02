CRPF ASI shoots himself dead with his service rifle in J&K's Doda

By PTI

BHADERWAH: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

Amrit Bhardwaj (52) of the 33rd battalion shot himself soon after returning to his barrack in the premises of police complex at Kotli here after his night shift duty, the officials said.

"The incident happened around 7.30 am and the ASI was immediately taken to sub-district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah, Raj Singh Gouria said.

He said a case under relevant sections has been registered at Bhaderwah police station and further investigation is on.

The body of the deceased would be handed over to his unit after completion of legal formalities, including COVID-19 test and postmortem, the SP said, adding that the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

The body of Bhardwaj, a resident of Bharlipur village of Assam, bore four bullet marks, the officials said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)