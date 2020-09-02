STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four more MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan

A Congress MLA and three BJP legislators had tested positive for the virus last week.

Published: 02nd September 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

India's Covid-19 case tally crossed 36 lakh mark on Monday.

India's Covid-19 case tally crossed 36 lakh mark on Monday. (File Photo | EPS(

By PTI

JAIPUR: Four more MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan which recorded five more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

A Congress MLA and three BJP legislators had tested positive for the virus last week.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished a speedy recovery to the MLAs.

"I have come to know Congress MLAs Ramlal Jat ji and Rafeek Khan ji, BJP MLAs Rajendra Rathore ji, Ashok Lahoti ji and Arjun Lal Jeengar ji have tested positive for Covid-19. I wish them a speedy recovery," Gehlot said in a tweet.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Ashok Lahoti had tested positive last week.

The state reported 690 new cases on Wednesday taking the total cases to 83,853.

Of the new cases 124 were reported in Jaipur, 79 in Bikaner, 75 in Jodhpur, 71 in Alwar, 70 in Ajmer, 65 in Jhalawar, 36 in Banswara besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

While 14,514 people are under treatment, 67,093 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 278 followed by 101 in Jodhpur, 76 in Bikaner, 75 in Kota, 73 in Ajmer and 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 43 in Nagaur, 28 in Udaipur, 25 in Alwar and 22 in Dholpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Rajasthan MLA
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy traffic at Tank Bund as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end | S Senbagapandiyan
No DJs, street dancing: Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without much fanfare amid COVID19
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi. (Photo | AP)
New worry: India's COVID-19 deaths per million shot up over 100% in a month
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp