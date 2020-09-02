Four more MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Four more MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan which recorded five more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

A Congress MLA and three BJP legislators had tested positive for the virus last week.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished a speedy recovery to the MLAs.

"I have come to know Congress MLAs Ramlal Jat ji and Rafeek Khan ji, BJP MLAs Rajendra Rathore ji, Ashok Lahoti ji and Arjun Lal Jeengar ji have tested positive for Covid-19. I wish them a speedy recovery," Gehlot said in a tweet.

Ashok Lahoti had tested positive last week.

The state reported 690 new cases on Wednesday taking the total cases to 83,853.

Of the new cases 124 were reported in Jaipur, 79 in Bikaner, 75 in Jodhpur, 71 in Alwar, 70 in Ajmer, 65 in Jhalawar, 36 in Banswara besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

While 14,514 people are under treatment, 67,093 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 278 followed by 101 in Jodhpur, 76 in Bikaner, 75 in Kota, 73 in Ajmer and 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 43 in Nagaur, 28 in Udaipur, 25 in Alwar and 22 in Dholpur.