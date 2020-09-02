STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India is reeling under Modi-made disasters, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

On August 31, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the NDA government has been attacking the informal sector over the past 6 years.

Published: 02nd September 2020 11:09 AM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and listed issues such as GDP reduction, job losses, highest daily COVID-19 cases and external aggression at the border as "Modi-made disasters".

In a tweet, the Congress MP listed six issues the country is facing and termed them as "Modi-made disasters".

"India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: Historic GDP reduction -23.9%, Highest Unemployment in 45 years, 12 Crores job loss, Centre not paying States their GST dues, Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths and External aggression at our borders," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader has been repeatedly criticising the Central government over the past few weeks on various issues including its handling of the economy, COVID-19 situation and tension at India-China border.

On August 31, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the NDA government has been attacking the informal sector over the past 6 years and asserted that the aim of demonetisation, "wrong" Goods and Services Tax (GST) and lockdown is to destroy this sector.

His remark came in the first video of his new series on "how the Modi government has destroyed Indian economy" released on Monday.

