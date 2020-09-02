STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lab technicians protest outside Gorakhpar's BRD Medical College after being assaulted by junior doctors

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:01 PM

BRD Medical college

Lab technicians protest outside BRD Medical College Principal's office demanding action against junior doctors. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

GORAKHPUR: Lab technicians along with other medical staff of BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur sat on dharna on Wednesday to demand justice after junior doctors allegedly assaulted two of them last night.

The protestors sat outside the medical college with placards demanding strict action against the culprits.

Lab technician Vijender K Maurya told ANI, "Junior doctors assaulted us last night when we refused to conduct COVID-19 test of a female doctor without order."

Ashish Kumar Tripathi, a medical staff, said that they will continue their protest and not return to work untill the culprits were not punished.

The act was condemned by Dr Ganesh Kumar, Principal, BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur. "This incident of junior resident doctors assaulting 2 lab technicians is unfortunate and condemnable," he said.

He said that an enquiry committee has been set up to investigate the incident and whoever is guilty shall be punished.

"Strict action will be taken against those found guilty by the inquiry committee. We have informed the District Magistrate as well," Kumar added. 

