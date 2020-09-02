STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malicious campaign by few channels to defame Sushant's family, benefit Rhea Chakraborty: Lawyer

The senior advocate told the media that Sushant's three sisters, told him that they are extremely pained by the negative and false campaign.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti (Photo| Instagram/ @shwetasinghkirti)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh Wednesday said a malicious campaign relating to his mental health was being run by few TV channels to defame his family and benefit actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting the actor's suicide.

The senior advocate told the media that Sushant's three sisters -- Priyanka, Mitu and Rani -- told him that they are extremely pained by the negative and false campaign related to his mental health which has been started by some news channels The lawyer said the FIR lodged by Sushant's father is in public domain and inspite of this it is being said that the family was aware about his depression.

The FIR clearly mentions that Sushant started having mental problems after Rhea came in his life. It also mentions that she was responsible for the problems and he became anxious due to the mental problems.

Rhea never disclosed the files about Sushant's treatment to the family.

Some of the prescriptions which were shared only mentioned about tablets and not the disease, Singh said at a press conference here.

The senior advocate said that a campaign is being run relentlessly by some channels and it is the earnest appeal of the family that do not increase sufferings of a bereaved family.

Please do not add to the suffering of the family by spreading canard and false accusations, he said and also accused the Mumbai Police of forcing Sushant's family to sign the statements recorded in Marathi.

"The family never said that Sushant died by suicide. The statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police in Marathi. The family also objected to and asked the authorities not to write in Marathi if they want them to be signed. But they were forced to sign the statements," Singh alleged.

Singh also said that a suggestion is being made that Sushant had a life insurance policy and the family would not get the money if he is declared to have died by suicide.

And it is for this reason that the suicide theory was later changed to abetment of suicide. I must inform all of you that Sushant did not have any life insurance policy, he said.

He also said that Sushant's father and sister have decided that no film/serial/book should be written/made without consent of his father and without script being shown to him.

If anyone goes against it, they will do it at their own peril and appropriate action will be taken, Singh said.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence.

The actor's untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation by Mumbai Police during which many big names from Bollywood, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, recorded their statements.

Later, the Supreme Court handed over the investigations to the CBI.

Rhea is the main accused in the actor's death case in which the Enforcement Directorate has registered a case of money laundering.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

