Mumbai: 600-acre Aarey land near national park earmarked as forest

The Maharashtra CM said the forest would be the first example of a "huge jungle" being conserved at the centre of a megapolis.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Maharashtra government took a major  decision of reserving 600 acres of land of Sanjay Gandhi National Park as forest land. After a meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that this move will help to blossom an extensive forest within the limit of the metropolis.

Significantly, the decision will lead to the relocation of the  proposed metro car shed inside the Aarey Milk Colony, a project that was the brain child of erstwhile CM Devendra Fadnavis who had gone ahead despite massive opposition from both environmental and social activists.

Uddhav has already asked officials to look for an alternative location for the metro car shed, said a source who attended the meeting.

Uddhav directed that while deciding the reserved forest area, the rights of the tribal community as well as others would be kept intact.

“We will also invite suggestions for 45 days. After hearing the responses, the final decision will be made,” he said. 

All types of construction, roads, huts and tribal hamlets as well as other government facilities would be excluded from the first phase of converting Sanjay Gandhi parkland as a forest land near Array colony. 

“Rehabilitation of slums will also be started immediately. The proposal for the first phase of this entire process will be submitted soon by the forest department. This decision will protect the park and the forest resources in Aarey,” said the chief minister.

