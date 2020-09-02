STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA files charge sheet against five for alleged links with an ISIS affiliate

Published: 02nd September 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against five people for their alleged association with the banned Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) case, an affiliate of ISIS, officials said.

Those charge-sheeted include Jahanzaib Sami of Delhi; Hina Bashir, a native of Kashmir; Abdullah Basith, a resident of Hyderabad; and Sadiya Anwar Shaikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, both residents of Pune.

The charge sheet was filed in a court in Delhi.

The accused have been charge-sheeted for their affiliation with the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ISKP and for conspiring to create disaffection against the government, promoting enmity among different religious communities and for committing subversive activities.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

