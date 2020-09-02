STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

State governments implementing authority, trust them: Mamata tells Centre on lockdown

The West Bengal CM said merely issuing directions is not enough, as state governments are the implementing authority and trust must be reposed on them.

Published: 02nd September 2020 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Taking a swipe at the Centre over its guidelines of no lockdown imposition outside containment zones without prior consultation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said merely issuing directions is not enough, as state governments are the implementing authority and trust must be reposed on them.

Banerjee said earlier guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs left the decision of enforcing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic to states, but the Unlock 4 protocols makes mention of prior consultation with the central government.

"We have already announced our decision of lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12 and informed the home ministry. The lockdown will happen, we have consulted," she asserted.

"The implementing authority is the state government, you have to have trust on it; only issuing directions is not enough," Banerjee told reporters here.

The chief minister said only the local administration knows best about the pandemic situation and in which areas lockdown should be enforced.

"In the federal structure, the central government is like the parents and state governments are its children; all of them are elected. So we should depend on each other, not quarrel," Banerjee said.

On resumption of Metro Railway service in the city, she said it is for the metro authorities to take a call on when it can be done, while adhering to all safety protocols.

"I have seen in newspapers that they are planning to restart service from 15th (September) ; let them decide," the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mamata banerjee lockdown coronavirus unlock containment zones
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy traffic at Tank Bund as the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities come to an end | S Senbagapandiyan
No DJs, street dancing: Mumbai bid farewell to Lord Ganesh without much fanfare amid COVID19
Health workers return after screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi. (Photo | AP)
New worry: India's COVID-19 deaths per million shot up over 100% in a month
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp